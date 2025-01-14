- Home
IHC Seeks Clarification Regarding No Response Of Letter To US President For Dr. Aafia's Release
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to approach the US ambassador in Pakistan to inquire that why the Prime Minister’s letter to the US President regarding the release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui was not answered.
In a written order regarding the hearing on Dr. Aafia release case, the court said, “MoFA is directed to ensure that the US Ambassador (permanent or acting) in Pakistan is approached to inquire into the reason as to why the White House has not considered it fit and appropriate to respond to the worthy Prime Minister's letter in an apparent disregard of the diplomatic norms, and to ensure that the contact with the US Ambassador is made no later than close of business tomorrow.
In its reply, MoFA will also add a section in relation to the compliance of this order and the response of the US Ambassador in this regard.”
The court said, “MoFA states that the Government has still not received a reply to the Prime Minister's letter to President Joe Biden for Aafia’s pardon. That is rather unusual, given the diplomatic norms as Mr. Smith reminds MoFA during the hearing. MoFA states that a reminder was sent by the Pakistan Embassy but apparently no reply to that reminder has been given either. MoFA is directed to place a copy of that reminder along with the reply mentioned in the preceding para on record.”
