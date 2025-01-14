Open Menu

IHC Seeks Clarification Regarding No Response Of Letter To US President For Dr. Aafia's Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM

IHC seeks clarification regarding no response of letter to US president for Dr. Aafia's release

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to approach the US ambassador in Pakistan to inquire that why the Prime Minister’s letter to the US President regarding the release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui was not answered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to approach the US ambassador in Pakistan to inquire that why the Prime Minister’s letter to the US President regarding the release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui was not answered.

In a written order regarding the hearing on Dr. Aafia release case, the court said, “MoFA is directed to ensure that the US Ambassador (permanent or acting) in Pakistan is approached to inquire into the reason as to why the White House has not considered it fit and appropriate to respond to the worthy Prime Minister's letter in an apparent disregard of the diplomatic norms, and to ensure that the contact with the US Ambassador is made no later than close of business tomorrow.

In its reply, MoFA will also add a section in relation to the compliance of this order and the response of the US Ambassador in this regard.”

The court said, “MoFA states that the Government has still not received a reply to the Prime Minister's letter to President Joe Biden for Aafia’s pardon. That is rather unusual, given the diplomatic norms as Mr. Smith reminds MoFA during the hearing. MoFA states that a reminder was sent by the Pakistan Embassy but apparently no reply to that reminder has been given either. MoFA is directed to place a copy of that reminder along with the reply mentioned in the preceding para on record.”

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister Business White House Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ..

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan-West Indies ..

8 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development ..

Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district

22 minutes ago
 WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive ..

WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures

8 minutes ago
 DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

8 minutes ago
 Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti ..

Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national econ ..

Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal

5 minutes ago
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts ..

People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through e ..

5 minutes ago
 CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

5 minutes ago
 Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules t ..

Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio

5 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extend ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on h ..

5 minutes ago
 Boy molested, suspect held

Boy molested, suspect held

11 minutes ago
 Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bl ..

Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan