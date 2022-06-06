UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Comments From CAA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a case challenging withdrawal of pension benefits of retired employees of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA chairman, its secretary, director general and director human resources had been served notices on the petition filed by retired pensioners.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan of IHC heard the case regarding the matter.

The petitioners adopted the stance that they were retired employees of CAA who had been serving the institution for more than two decades. They said that more than 300 retired employees had been deprived of the benefit of special house building grant while this facility was provided to more than 400 retired employees.

The petitioners said that CAA had adopted a discriminatory policy with them. The court served notices to respondents and sought comments till next date.

