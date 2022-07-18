UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Comments From CDA Regarding Joining Of 966 Sanitary Workers

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) on a petition seeking joining of newly recruited sanitary workers.

IHC's Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case filed by petitioner Shakila Perveen.

Petitioner's conusel Chaudhry Yasir Arafat Advocate adopted the stance that the Human Resource Development of CDA was not taking joining of newly appointed sanitary workers and CDA hospital was also not conducting their medical tests due to the influence of CDA Union.

He further said that the CDA had issued advertisements in national newspapers on November 6, 2021 for appointment of sanitary workers on regular basis.

The CDA issued job offer letters to 966 candidates on July 1, 2022 after completing the due process including tests and interviews.

However, the HR department was not taking the joining of these candidates.

The lawyer prayed the court to issue directives to the civic body for joining of newly recruited sanitary staff. The court served notices to chairman CDA and sought comments regarding the matter.

