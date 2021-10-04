IHC seeks comments from chief commissioner in petition of 'Therapy Works'

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from chief commissioner ICT and others in a petition seeking de-sealing of the office of Therapy Works, which was sealed after the murder of Noor Mukadam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from chief commissioner ICT and others in a petition seeking de-sealing of the office of Therapy Works, which was sealed after the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Therapy Works, Dr. Iram Sikandar Khan through his lawyer Akram Qureshi.

The petition stated that the Therapy Works was included in first information report (FIR) regarding the murder incident on the basis of misunderstanding.

No student or staff member of Therapy Works was involved in the crime, it said.

The assistant commissioner, it said, had sealed the officer on July 25 without giving any prior notice. The closure of the office was damaging the repute of institution besides the financial loss, the petition further added.

The Therapy Works had been working in Pakistan since 2007 and it had around 300 students. The petition prayed the court to issue orders to ICT administration for reopening of the office.