IHC Seeks Comments From Defense Ministry In Asad Durrani Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

IHC seeks comments from defense ministry in Asad Durrani case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from the defense ministry in a petition seeking removal of Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani's name from the exit control list (ECL).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on the petition moved by Asad Durrani for removing his name from the ECL.

During the course of proceedings, the representative of defense ministry informed the court that an inquiry was underway against the petitioner and prayed to grant some time to take instructions from his department into the matter.

The representative said the inquiry report had been finalized and it would be presented to the relevant authority now.

The court noted that the pension of Asad Durrani had been stopped.

He was not awarded imprisonment sentence then why his name was required on the ECL, the court asked.

At this, the defense ministry requested the court to grant 10-day time to take instructions from the ministry which was granted by the bench.

