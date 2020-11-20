UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Comments From Defense Ministry Regarding Asad Durrani's Name On ECL

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:43 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from Ministry of Defense in a petition seeking to remove the name of Lt. Gen (reted) Asad Durrani from the exit control list (ECL)

The court remarked that the ministry had already stopped the pension and incentives of Durrani as punishment then why it still wanted his name on ECL.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on petition filed by Asad Durrani seeking travel permission.

His name was placed on ECL on writing a controversial book and an inquiry was initiated against him.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokher adopted the stance that he would apprise the court regarding the matter after taking instructions from federation.

Justice Kiyani remarked that how the interior and defense ministries were working. The petitioner's benefits and pensions had already been abolished as punishment, he said, adding that the situation would be different if he was required to be sent in jail.

The bench remarked that no one was taking interest in this case.

Justice Kiyani said that the defense ministry did not explain the reasons to keep Durrani's name on ECL.

The court giving last opportunity to the ministry to submit their written submissions adjourned hearing till December 4.

