IHC Seeks Comments From ECP In Fawad Chaudhry Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

IHC seeks comments from ECP in Fawad Chaudhry case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition challenging its show-cause notice to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq declared the petition as maintainable while announcing the decision.

The court also rejected the request of Fawad Chaudhry against the proceeding of ECP and allowed the institution to continue its working.

The IHC's bench, however, stopped the ECP from announcing its final decision in a contempt case.

The written order issued by the court said that as per the lawyer of the petitioner, the Chief Election Commissioner had never granted authority to the secretary ECP for initiating contempt of court action.

The petitioner had prayed the court to declare the ECP's show-cause notice as unlawful.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till first week of July.

