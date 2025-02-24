IHC Seeks Comments From FBR For Keeping Woman Officer As OSD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a petition against continuous keeping the female officer BPS-21 as OSD.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by FBR’s BPS-21 officer Shehzadi Shahbanu Ghaznavi.
The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client is kept as officer on special duty continuously. It prayed the court to include the officer inn high power board for promotion in BPS-22 after removing her from OSD.
The court served notices to respondents and also summoned the petitioner in person on next hearing February 27.
