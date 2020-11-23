UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Comments From Federation In Case Against Ordinances

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought arguments from additional attorney general on next hearing on a petition challenging eight presidential ordinances.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on the case filed by a citizen Farukh Nawaz Bhatti.

During the course of proceeding, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher adopted the stance before the bench that the petition had become ineffective after the expiry of ordinances to this the bench remarked that it had to view the scoop and authority for promulgation of ordinances.

The court directed the AAG to give arguments on next date of hearing regarding the powers pertaining to issuance of ordinances. The hearing of the case then adjourned till indefinite time.

More Stories From Pakistan

