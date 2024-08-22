IHC seeks comments from IIU on eviction of hostel

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from the administration of Islamic International University in a case against eviction of hostel from students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from the administration of Islamic International University in a case against eviction of hostel from students.

The court instructed the administration to address the students’ grievances and informed it in same day.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case, remarked that it was so weird decision for asking 3500 students to evict the hostel. The court remarked that it would suspend the order if the university didn’t find reasonable solution.

The university’s lawyer adopted the stance that there were vacations after the completion of semester due to which rooms were being evicted from students.

He said that the decision is taken to stop the incidents of clashes between students’ groups.

The court said that the rooms should be allotted as per the merit, adding that the students have no right to choose the rooms themselves. It asked the university administration to re-allot the rooms to the students.

The lawyer requested the court to grant time to take instructions from administration. The further hearing was then adjourned till tomorrow.