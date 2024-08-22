Open Menu

IHC Seeks Comments From IIU On Eviction Of Hostel

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM

IHC seeks comments from IIU on eviction of hostel

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from the administration of Islamic International University in a case against eviction of hostel from students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from the administration of Islamic International University in a case against eviction of hostel from students.

The court instructed the administration to address the students’ grievances and informed it in same day.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case, remarked that it was so weird decision for asking 3500 students to evict the hostel. The court remarked that it would suspend the order if the university didn’t find reasonable solution.

The university’s lawyer adopted the stance that there were vacations after the completion of semester due to which rooms were being evicted from students.

He said that the decision is taken to stop the incidents of clashes between students’ groups.

The court said that the rooms should be allotted as per the merit, adding that the students have no right to choose the rooms themselves. It asked the university administration to re-allot the rooms to the students.

The lawyer requested the court to grant time to take instructions from administration. The further hearing was then adjourned till tomorrow.

Related Topics

Hearing Same Islamabad High Court From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan