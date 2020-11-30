UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Comments From Law Ministry In F-8 Kachehri Attack Case

Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from federation on a case filed by accused in F-8 Kachehri attack matter raising objections on ATC's judge.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case filed by the accused in F-8 Kachehri attack case.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer adopted stance that the two judges of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) including Raja Jawad Abbas and Shahrukh Arjamand had been part of the inquiry related to the incident.

He prayed the court to stop these judges from hearing this case as his clients had objections on them.

The petition prayed the court to shift this case to another court to ensure transparency in trial.

The court sought comments from ministry of Law and Justice and adjourned hearing into the case till December 7.

Meanwhile, ATC adjourned hearing till December 14, on a case against uploading of blasphemous material on social media.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to leave of Judge Raja Jawad Abbas,

