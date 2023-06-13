IHC seeks comments from NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petitions filed by local housing societies against inquiry pertaining land grabbing.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed through petitioners' lawyer Ali Raza.

The NAB prosecutor also appeared before the court.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had opened an inquiry against housing societies including Fatima Tower, Eden Housing Society and others.

The societies had challenged the inquiry before the IHC.