ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from PMC in a case challenging the cancellation of doctor's license on basis of negligence.

The court also sought comments pertaining to the establishment of medical tribunal and its current status.

IHC's Justice Baber Sattar conducted hearing on a petition filed by a doctor challenging cancellation of his license.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Biniamin Abbasi advocate contended that his client doctor's license had been cancelled for a period of two year on charges of committing negligence during an operation.

He said that medical tribunal was not functional where the appeal could be lodged against the decision of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The bench remarked that a woman had lost her life, adding that it didn't want loss of any other life. The court couldn't issue a stay order without hearing the stance of PMC.

The court rejected the request for stay order and however, sought report from PMC till January 14.