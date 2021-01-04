UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Comments From PTA In Case Against Sacrilegious Contents On Netflix

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

IHC seeks comments from PTA in case against sacrilegious contents on Netflix

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from federation and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition against uploading of blasphemous movie on social media and Netflix.

The court also ordered the ministry of information to ensure presence of its representative on next hearing in this case.

Justice Aamer Farouk of IHC conducted hearing into the case filed by Shuhada Foundation.

The petitioner's lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate appeared before the court and pleaded that Netflix should be banned permanently on uploading the sacrilegious movie while Google, Youtube, twitter and facebook should be instructed to open franchises in Pakistan within six month.

After this, the court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing till Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Google Film And Movies Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Facebook Twitter Islamabad High Court From Netflix Court

Recent Stories

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on track, ..

2 minutes ago

UAE’s hotel reservation rates witness significan ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.