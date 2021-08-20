UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Comments From Respondents About Slum Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

IHC seeks comments from respondents about slum areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding ten slum areas in the Federal capital.

The court also sought comments from Ministry of Climate Change and Director General Environment Protection Agency till August 25.

Meanwhile, the bench instructed the Ministry of Housing and Works to submit comments regarding rehabilitation policy for residents of slums.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, directed the chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to assign a senior official to represent his department before the court.

The petition was filed by a resident of slum area Younis Masih.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client was a resident of a slum area around a nullah in sector F-7/4. The CDA had demolished the bridge connecting the slum area with the city.

The lawyer said that an owner of a house also developed encroachments and disconnected the path to the residences. The petitioner and other residents of the area had been living there for two decades and used the same path to reach their houses.

The CDA, he said, had admitted ten slum areas in capital in its documents. The court adjourned hearing of the case with above instructions.

