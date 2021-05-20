IHC seeks comments from respondents in case about Christian Marriage Act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in a case related to the Christian Marriage Act 1872.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Shahzad Francis and Sabir Michal.

During the course of proceeding, Deputy Attorney General Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah requested the court to grant time to the federation for submission of comments.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case.

The petitioners had adopted the stance that under the Christian Marriage Act, any christian citizen couldn't give divorce to his wife until any allegation against her was proved. The law was contradicting with international laws related to the subject.

The petitioners prayed the court to turn down the section 3 and 18 of Christian Marriage Act 1872 as these were contradicting the Articles 4,9,25 and 35 of the Constitution.