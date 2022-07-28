UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Comments From Respondents In Plea Against Kashmala Tariq

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

IHC seeks comments from respondents in plea against Kashmala Tariq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in a petition seeking to stop Kashmala Tariq from serving as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harrasment of Women at Work Place.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by a citizen regarding the matter.

In a written order about today's hearing, the court said it had granted one month time to federation and Ministry of Law and Justice to submit comments within one month time.

The petition had stated that Kashmala Tariq had been appointed as Federal Ombudsperson on February 19, 2018 for a period of four years. Kashmala Tariq was still serving against the post despite of expiry of her appointment period, it said, adding that no further extension could be given on the post after expiry of the said tenure in accordance of the law.

