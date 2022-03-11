IHC seeks comments from respondents in student missing case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought comments from respondents in a case seeking recovery of a missing Baloch student Hafeez Baloch.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed through Lawyer Imaan Mazari regarding the matter.

She adopted the stance before the court that Hafeez Baloch was a student of Qauid e Azam University who went missing from Khazdar.

She prayed the court to issue instructions to the authorities for early recovery of the student.

It also prayed the court to instruct for investigation pertaining alleged linguistic profiling in the university.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments against the plea.