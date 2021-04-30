UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Comments From Respondents On Appointments In IIU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

IHC seeks comments from respondents on appointments in IIU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the appointments of deans on adhoc basis in International Islamic University (IIU).

Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran heard the case filed by Prof. Dr. Mushtaq against the decisions of university administration.

Petitioner's lawyer Umer Gilani contended that the university management had decided to appoint faculty dens on adhoc basis in violations of its own laws.

According to the law, faculty deans and departments' chairpersons used to be appointed for a period of three years, he said, adding that they couldn't be removed by the management during the tenure.

The lawyer pleaded that the management had appointed eight deans, three director generals and dozens chairpersons on temporarily basis.

The university notification had stated that the deans would work till further orders.

The petitioner said that laws were being floated in air in government universities, adding that court's intervention was necessary to protect the system.

The court served notices to Higher education Commission (HEC) and IIU and sought reply within two weeks.

