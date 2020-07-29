IHC seeks comments from respondents on non appointment of DG CAA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought reply from Federal government and other respondents within ten days pertaining to not appointment of a regular director general Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The court asked that why the appointment couldn't be made on important post in last two years. The court stopped CAA from taking action against petitioner pilot till next date on charges of holding suspect license.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that giving DG CAA's acting charge to secretary CAA or any other was against the principles of good governance.

The chief justice conducted hearing on a petition filed by a pilot Saqlain Akhter challenging cancelation of his airline transport pilot license.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client had not faced any material pertaining to passing the exam in un-transparent way. He further said that secretary and director general CAA's posts were holding by same officer and thus the decision against his client couldn't be sustained.

He stated that the decision to remove his client from the post was taken in haste and prayed the court to turn it down. The court ordered to stop the action against petitioner pilot till next date and adjourned hearing of the case till August 12.