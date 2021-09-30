IHC seeks comments in a petition against animals' import on Oct. 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued written orders in a petition filed against the imports of animals and sought comments from Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Secretary Ministry of Climate Change till October 18.

The court issued notices to respondents for the next hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued four pages written order regarding hearing on the matter.

The court asked the respondents that why the federal government granted permission for import of the animals. The hearing of the case was adjourned till October 18.