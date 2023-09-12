Open Menu

IHC Seeks Comments In Plea Against Uploading Of Accused's Pictures On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a petition against uploading pictures of the accused on social media by law enforcement institutions

The court sought comments from the Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Islamabad Police within two weeks.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Shazain Khan Mandokhail regarding the matter. The lawyer adopted the stance that the police and FIA were habitual to release the pictures of the accused on social media after arresting them which was a violation of basic human rights as per the constitution.

He said that the arrested people were merely accused before being convicted.

The lawyer said that the institutions also used to upload pictures of underage children which could affect their minds. He said that this act also affects the right to fair trials of the accused. He prayed the court to stop the institutions from this practice and also issue directives for the removal of pictures on social media accounts.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing of the case till October.

