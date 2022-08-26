IHC seeks comments in plea challenging appointments of chairman CDA, chief commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from respondent in a plea challenging appointment of same officer as chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The court had served notices to secretary interior, cabinet, establishment division, chief commissioner & chairman CDA for answers in the matter.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case regarding the above matter. The court also instructed the registrar office to fix the petition for hearing regarding the appointment of deputation officers in CDA.

The petitioner lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate adopted the stance that an officer of grade 20 had been appointed against the two important posts at the same time.

He said that the chairman CDA was responsible to implement the master plan of the CDA while the chief commissioner was supposed to maintain law and order situation.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments within two weeks.