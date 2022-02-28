IHC seeks comments in plea of CDA Mazdoor Union

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for imposing a ban on CBA union in fire-brigade department.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC instructed the respondents to submit comments till May 21, and adjourned the case.

The petition had been moved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Mazdoor Union.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that the administration had no authority to ban the union activities in the said department.