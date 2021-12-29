UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Comments In PNC Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 07:35 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents in a case against presidential ordinance pertaining to Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).

The court also sought assistance from attorney general of Pakistan regarding the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the miscellaneous petition against the Ordinance for shifting the control of PNC under Ministry of National Health Services.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that the the PNC had been made dysfunctional and was shifted under control of health ministry. The decision was taken through an Ordinance.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare the new law as null and void.

The IHC's bench served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing.

