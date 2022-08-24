(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to respondents on a plea seeking to make Akber S. Baber a respondent in an appeal of PTI challenging the ECP's show-cause notice in the prohibited funding case.

A larger IHC bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar heard the plea of Akber S Baber, a founder member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client wanted to become a party in the case as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced its verdict on his complaint.

It was necessary to make him a respondent to complete the requirements of justice, he said.

PTI's lawyer Shah Khawar opposed the request of the petitioner and contended that the role of Akbar S Baber was just an informer. The petitioner could hear the proceedings but he was not entitled to become a party in the case, he added.

The lawyer requested the court to provide the copy of petition of Akber S. Baber as he wanted to submit written comments against it.

The court sought comments from the respondents and adjourned hearing.