IHC Seeks Comments On Appeal Against Repatriation Of Judges
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents on an appeal against decision of service tribunal for repatriation of judges who were working in capital on deputation.
The court instructed the respondents including Ministry of Law and Justice to submit comments within two weeks. It also served notices to attorney general of Pakistan for assistance into the matter.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the appeal of 23 deputation judges including ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain against the verdict of service tribunal.
At the outset of hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer contended that the service tribunal neither made the said judges as respondents in the case nor heard their stance.
In a written order regarding hearing of the case, the court instructed the respondents to submit their comments by April 28. The court sought answers of 11 questions. It asked whether the tribunal is authorized to take such action itself.
It may be mentioned here that the service tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan had ordered to repatriate the deputation judges including seven additional session judges and 12 civil judges.
