ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in an appeal filed by the owner of Ghauri Town Housing Society against the decision of lower court in matter pertaining illegal possession on 135 acres of land.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case filed by accused Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, the owner of the housing society. The court adjourned the case till second week of September with above instructions.

A District and Session Court of Islamabad had announced five year imprisonment sentence along with Rs 0.5 million fine to the accused in case regarding illegal occupation of the said land. The accused had approached the IHC and challenged the verdict of session court.