UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Comments On Appeal Of Ghauri Town's Owner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IHC seeks comments on appeal of Ghauri Town's owner

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in an appeal filed by the owner of Ghauri Town Housing Society against the decision of lower court in matter pertaining illegal possession on 135 acres of land.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case filed by accused Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, the owner of the housing society. The court adjourned the case till second week of September with above instructions.

A District and Session Court of Islamabad had announced five year imprisonment sentence along with Rs 0.5 million fine to the accused in case regarding illegal occupation of the said land. The accused had approached the IHC and challenged the verdict of session court.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fine September Islamabad High Court From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

6 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

18 minutes ago
 ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

1 hour ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

2 hours ago
 Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.