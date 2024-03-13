Open Menu

IHC Seeks Comments On Appeals Of PTI Founder, Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 08:41 PM

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the appeals for hearing against the sentences of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the appeals for hearing against the sentences of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

The court served notices to respondents and sought arguments from lawyers on March 18.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of the two accused challenging their conviction.

Earlier, the special prosecutor has objected over the appeals and adopted the stance that there was no provision of appeal in Official Secrets Act.

Defence lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar argued that the act has mentioned the procedure and law for the trial. As per the judicial references the appeal was the continuity of the trial process, he said.

He said that as per the directives of the apex court, one couldn’t be deprived of the right of appeal.

After hearing arguments, the court decided to hear the appeals on merit and adjourned the case till March 18.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Lawyers March Islamabad High Court From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

2 minutes ago
 LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

2 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

2 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

58 minutes ago
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial ..

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

57 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

57 minutes ago
 Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts o ..

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

57 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

57 minutes ago
 LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Ru ..

LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006

57 minutes ago
 CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan