IHC Seeks Comments On Appeals Of PTI Founder, Qureshi
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 08:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the appeals for hearing against the sentences of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.
The court served notices to respondents and sought arguments from lawyers on March 18.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of the two accused challenging their conviction.
Earlier, the special prosecutor has objected over the appeals and adopted the stance that there was no provision of appeal in Official Secrets Act.
Defence lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar argued that the act has mentioned the procedure and law for the trial. As per the judicial references the appeal was the continuity of the trial process, he said.
He said that as per the directives of the apex court, one couldn’t be deprived of the right of appeal.
After hearing arguments, the court decided to hear the appeals on merit and adjourned the case till March 18.
