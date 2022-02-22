UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Comments On Appointment Of PEMRA's Member

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

IHC seeks comments on appointment of PEMRA's member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Executive Member Punjab Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Faisal Sher Khan.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) regarding the matter.

The petition had named secretary Establishment, Information Ministry, Chairman PEMRA and Faisal Sher Khan as respondents in its case.

The petitioner's lawyer contended that the appointment of Faisal Sher Khan was done in violation of court's guideline. He added that the notification was issued on February 7.

It prayed before the court to terminate the notification while declaring the appointment as void.

