IHC Seeks Comments On CDA Members' Appointment Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

IHC seeks comments on CDA members' appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the objection of fake documents, sought affidavit from petitioner on Wednesday along with the comments from respondents in a case challenging appointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s board members.

The CDA's lawyer Ahmed Sheraz said that the petitioner officer Ayaz Khan had attached a fake notification with his case pertaining to the appointment of board members.

He produced the real document before the bench and said that the CDA's notification dated February 8, 2021 which was sent to interior ministry had been altered.

At this, Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed annoyance with petitioner officer Ayaz Khan and asked him to submit affidavit explaining how he managed to get this document.

The court also directed him to submit affidavit for not altering the document.

The court asked the petitioner that it would be appropriate if he withdraw his case, if this case was proceeded then the court would go into the roots of this matter. The court sought affidavit from petitioner and comments from respondents till March 22.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had challenged the appointment ofMember Finance CDA Rana Shakeel Asghar, Member Administration Aamir Abbas Khan, Member Estate Naveed Elahi, Member Engineering Manawar Shah and non-executive members Nayyar Ali, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Ali Asghar and Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain Arif.

