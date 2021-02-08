ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from Chief Commissioner ICT on a petition seeking regularization of services of employees working with Islamabad Traffic Police (ICT)'s FM Radio for fourteen years.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by FM Radio's employees including Rizwan Farooq and others.

The petitioners' lawyer Umair Baloch adopted the stance that the employees had been working with ITP FM since 2006 and 2010. They had been working till 2017 without regular pay and posts.

The petitioners stated that the Federal government announced make new recruitment in 2017, they applied as well and finally selected after completion of the legal process.

They further said that this project was shifted to regular budget in 2018 after this they were supposed to be regularized.

They prayed the court to regularize their services in light of the decision of Supreme Court and High Court.

The court sought comments from respondents within two weeks.