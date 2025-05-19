IHC Seeks Comments On Plea Of Gandapur
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought response from the jail authorities on the plea of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin for not allowing to meet PTI founder.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition of Ali Amin Gandapur. The petitioner’s lawyer Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan Advocate appeared in the court.
The court remarked that "for now we are only seeking a response from the jail authorities." Gandapur’s lawyer took the stand that "despite the order of this court, we were not allowed to meet."
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir inquired whether it was his order that was allegedly violated? Lawyer said that the court had asked for a meeting through the coordinator.
Justice Arbab remarked " you are talking about September and October 2024, now it is 2025." He questioned the lawyer that "you want us to take action against the coordinator".
The court said that "it would summon the record, if any misrepresentation is proven, we will impose a fine on you."The court had asked for a meeting through the coordinator, did the meeting not take place after that, he asked.
Lawyer Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan said that the meeting did not take place.
The court adjourned the hearing seeking a response from the jail authorities. The date of the next hearing of the case will be announced later.
