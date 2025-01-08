Open Menu

IHC Seeks Comments On Plea Seeking Removal Of Latif Khosa From ECL

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 11:01 PM

IHC seeks comments on plea seeking removal of Latif Khosa from ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking removal of Sardar Latif Khosa from exit control list (ECL) and sought comments tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking removal of Sardar Latif Khosa from exit control list (ECL) and sought comments tomorrow.

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case wherein senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before the bench.

After initial hearing, the bench served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that secretariat police station had registered a case against Mr. Khosa for a protest outside the building of Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Protest Supreme Court Exit Control List Police Station May Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as ..

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..

17 minutes ago
 Court testifies one more witness against PTI found ..

Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

15 minutes ago
 JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political oppor ..

JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism

15 minutes ago
 Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blaz ..

Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes

15 minutes ago
 Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

15 minutes ago
 Court approves request for medical examination of ..

Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder

15 minutes ago
West Ham sack manager Lopetegui with Potter expect ..

West Ham sack manager Lopetegui with Potter expected to take over

8 minutes ago
 Miller’s classic play Death of a Salesman opens ..

Miller’s classic play Death of a Salesman opens at NAPA

8 minutes ago
 Panhwar Institute of Sindh studies Jamshoro to est ..

Panhwar Institute of Sindh studies Jamshoro to establish seed bank

13 minutes ago
 NAB aims for transparency in Punjab’s mines, min ..

NAB aims for transparency in Punjab’s mines, minerals contracts: DG

8 minutes ago
 ATC declares Ali Amin Gandur as absconder on disap ..

ATC declares Ali Amin Gandur as absconder on disappearance

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs 25th board meeting of National ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs 25th board meeting of National School of Public Policy

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan