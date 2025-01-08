IHC seeks comments on plea seeking removal of Latif Khosa from ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking removal of Sardar Latif Khosa from exit control list (ECL) and sought comments tomorrow

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case wherein senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before the bench.

After initial hearing, the bench served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that secretariat police station had registered a case against Mr. Khosa for a protest outside the building of Supreme Court.