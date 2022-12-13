The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the reappointment of Muhammad Naveed as a member of finance Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Baber.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the re-appointment of Muhammad Naveed after his retirement was against the constitution and the PTA rules.

He said that the chairman PTA and member compliance were also going to retire from the posts in January 2023.

It was possible that they would also try to get re-appointments, he said.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till next date.