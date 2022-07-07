UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Comments On Removal Of Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IHC seeks comments on removal of prosecutors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought written comments from Ministry of Law and Justice in a petition challenging the removal of two special prosecutors from their posts.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the two ex-prosecutors Mian Aamer Sultan Goraya and Fakhra Aamer Sultan.

The two were removed from the posts on the recommendations of Advocate General Islamabad on favoring the acquittal plea of PTI's chief Imran Khan in Parliament building attack case.

The court noted that the law ministry had not filed the answer into the matter so far. It would precede the further hearing once the comments were received, the court said.

The court once again instructed the law ministry to submit its comments and adjourned hearing till July 20.

