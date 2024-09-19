ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents and sought comments on a petition against the arrest of PTI's Memeber of the National Assembly Zain Qureshi.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MNA.