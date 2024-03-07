Open Menu

IHC Seeks Comments Over Suspension Of X

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in a petition against suspension of the services of social media application X in the country

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition against suspension of social media outlet X.

The court said that the petitioner has contended that the application has been restricted since February 17. The court said that it was serving notices to respondents for March 19.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned. The petitioner has named PTA and Ministry of Information as respondents in the plea.

