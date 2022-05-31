IHC seeks comments regarding development work in C-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in case regarding development work in Sector C-14.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the allottees of sector C-14 through Naeem Bokhari Advocate.

The CDA's lawyer informed the court that it had issued a contract to NLC and soon development work would be started in sector C-14.

He said the bid worth Rs1.57 billion was approved for the work. After this, the court sought written comments from CDA into the matter and adjourned the case till June 23.