IHC Seeks Comments Regarding Development Work In C-14
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in case regarding development work in Sector C-14.
Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the allottees of sector C-14 through Naeem Bokhari Advocate.
The CDA's lawyer informed the court that it had issued a contract to NLC and soon development work would be started in sector C-14.
He said the bid worth Rs1.57 billion was approved for the work. After this, the court sought written comments from CDA into the matter and adjourned the case till June 23.