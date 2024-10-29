Open Menu

IHC Seeks Comments Regarding Jail Facilities To PTI Founder

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM

IHC seeks comments regarding jail facilities to PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from respondents in a petition regarding the provision of facilities to PTI founder in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from respondents in a petition regarding the provision of facilities to PTI founder in jail.

The court asked the respondent to assign a senior official who would present before it along with relevant record to

answer.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder.

The petitioner’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheed appeared before the court and claimed that PTI founder had not been provided the B-class facilities in jail.

The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Jail Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli stri ..

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 93

23 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

23 minutes ago
 Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

23 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes DDACs KP Amendment Bill 2024

KP Assembly passes DDACs KP Amendment Bill 2024

23 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi for completion of ongoing road works ..

Mayor Karachi for completion of ongoing road works within week

23 minutes ago
 Directorate of higher education organizes inter co ..

Directorate of higher education organizes inter college sports gala 2024

27 minutes ago
CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Heal ..

CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Health Care Hospital

27 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB eff ..

Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation t ..

27 minutes ago
 EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker

EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker

27 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace, end to bloodshed in Gaza wit ..

27 minutes ago
 NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's ..

NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs

41 minutes ago
 Police foil attack on polio team

Police foil attack on polio team

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan