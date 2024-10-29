IHC Seeks Comments Regarding Jail Facilities To PTI Founder
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from respondents in a petition regarding the provision of facilities to PTI founder in jail.
The court asked the respondent to assign a senior official who would present before it along with relevant record to
answer.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder.
The petitioner’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheed appeared before the court and claimed that PTI founder had not been provided the B-class facilities in jail.
The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned the case.
