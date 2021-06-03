UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Complaint Details From FIA Against Journalist

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended a notice of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to journalist Asad Ali Toor and sought the complaint details from the investigation officer on next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the FIA notice to Asad Toor.

The court asked that whether the FIA had conducted any investigation into the matter. The FIA lawyer replied that the notice was suspended by the court.

The chief justice remarked the the court had not stopped the department from probing the matter.

The FIA official said the department had issued a notice to the journalist under Section 20. The chief justice, however, asked the FIA officials to first read out the section 20 completely and observed that first the complainant had to satisfy the department about his complaint.

The bench instructed the Additional Attorney General to give guide the FIA that what it should write in its notices to citizens.

The court instructed the FIA to conduct inquiry first on any matter and then issue notices. The FIA should avoid harassing the citizens, the bench remarked.

Justice Minallah asked that whether the FIA had examined the complaint before issuing notice to Asad Toor.

The court asked the FIA's investigation officer to inform the bench on next hearing that whether the complaint met the required legal standard.

The case was adjourned till June 30.

