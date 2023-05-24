UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Complete Cases Record Against Asad Qaiser

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Islamabad police to submit complete records regarding the cases registered against the former speaker National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Asad Qaiser through his lawyer Dr Baber Awan.

During the course of the proceeding, the Islamabad police submitted the record of seven FIRs registered against Asad Qaiser in various police stations including Sangjani, Kohsar, Aabpara, Industrial Area, Golra, and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The court instructed the police to provide the complete record to the bench by tomorrow and adjourned further hearing of the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the capital police had registered several FIRs against Asad Qaiser with regard to violent protests, vandalizing public property, and violation of section-144.

