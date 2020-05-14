IHC seeks complete record of judge Arshad Malik case from FIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought complete record of judge Arshad Malik video case from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a matter pertaining to the bail of accused Tariq Mehmood.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petition of accused Tariq Mehmood.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Tayyab Shah pleaded before the court that Arshad Malik was a judicial officer who had submitted a complaint against the accused.

The chief justice asked the FIA investigation officer about the charges against the accused mentioned in the first information report (FIR) The incharge FIA investigation team informed the court that the video of Arshad Malik was made during 2001 and 2003.

The persons named in the FIR were accused of blackmailing the judicial officer through the controversial video, which proved as genuine in a forensic analysis.

The chief justice remarked that the judge came to know after years that he was given some intoxicated medicine for video trap. A departmental action should be taken against Arshad Malik who had admitted the misconduct.

Whether a judge could adopt a stance that his video was made after giving him some intoxicated medicine, he questioned. Arshad Malik's confession was an embarrassment for all judges, he added.

The chief justice questioned why the judicial officer had gone to a house of someone where his video was made.

The court directed the FIA to submit a detailed report till Tuesday and adjourned the case till May 21.