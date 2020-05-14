UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Complete Record Of Judge Arshad Malik Case From FIA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

IHC seeks complete record of judge Arshad Malik case from FIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought complete record of judge Arshad Malik video case from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a matter pertaining to the bail of accused Tariq Mehmood.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petition of accused Tariq Mehmood.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Tayyab Shah pleaded before the court that Arshad Malik was a judicial officer who had submitted a complaint against the accused.

The chief justice asked the FIA investigation officer about the charges against the accused mentioned in the first information report (FIR) The incharge FIA investigation team informed the court that the video of Arshad Malik was made during 2001 and 2003.

The persons named in the FIR were accused of blackmailing the judicial officer through the controversial video, which proved as genuine in a forensic analysis.

The chief justice remarked that the judge came to know after years that he was given some intoxicated medicine for video trap. A departmental action should be taken against Arshad Malik who had admitted the misconduct.

Whether a judge could adopt a stance that his video was made after giving him some intoxicated medicine, he questioned. Arshad Malik's confession was an embarrassment for all judges, he added.

The chief justice questioned why the judicial officer had gone to a house of someone where his video was made.

The court directed the FIA to submit a detailed report till Tuesday and adjourned the case till May 21.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Federal Investigation Agency May FIR Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court seeks federation's comments r ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

47 minutes ago

UAE resident narrates experience of coronavirus re ..

47 minutes ago

New Iraqi Prime Minister Invites Putin to Visit Ba ..

9 minutes ago

Global stocks sink as Powell warning adds to secon ..

22 minutes ago

Despite having limited resources and lack of healt ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.