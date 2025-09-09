IHC seeks complete report regarding affectees of C-13 & Shah Allah Ditta

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a complete report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding affectees of Sector C-13 and Shah Allah Ditta.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by the affectees of Shah Allah Ditta and C-13.

During the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani spoke to CDA Magistrate Sardar Asif that NAB is not in a good situation, if you will do it on the orders of NAB, then where is the law?

Justice Kayani said that do not afraid of anyone but help the people.

He remarked that mistakes are not punished, dishonesty is punished, adding that civil rights also have to be looked at besides jurisdictions of court, NAB and FIA.

They are doing their job, you do your job, he said.

He further said that after the second amendments of NAB, all the cases were returned, there were 106 cases in Islamabad, now only three or four remain. He said that NAB will not take anyone, do your work honestly.

The court sought a complete and detailed report on the victims of Shah Allah Ditta and C-13 from the CDA officials within a month.