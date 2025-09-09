IHC Seeks Complete Report Regarding Affectees Of C-13 & Shah Allah Ditta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a complete report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding affectees of Sector C-13 and Shah Allah Ditta.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by the affectees of Shah Allah Ditta and C-13.
During the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani spoke to CDA Magistrate Sardar Asif that NAB is not in a good situation, if you will do it on the orders of NAB, then where is the law?
Justice Kayani said that do not afraid of anyone but help the people.
He remarked that mistakes are not punished, dishonesty is punished, adding that civil rights also have to be looked at besides jurisdictions of court, NAB and FIA.
They are doing their job, you do your job, he said.
He further said that after the second amendments of NAB, all the cases were returned, there were 106 cases in Islamabad, now only three or four remain. He said that NAB will not take anyone, do your work honestly.
The court sought a complete and detailed report on the victims of Shah Allah Ditta and C-13 from the CDA officials within a month.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks complete report regarding affectees of C-13 & Shah Allah Ditta51 seconds ago
-
AC Rida Talpur visits Punheari dyke near Pano Aqil53 seconds ago
-
IBCC, AKUEB organises 3-day workshop to promote conceptual education55 seconds ago
-
Fire at New Karachi garment factory contained; five injured58 seconds ago
-
Free introductory course on poultry farming from Sept 1511 minutes ago
-
ANF busts "Methamphetamine" smuggling network, recovers over 113 kg of ice11 minutes ago
-
PHC introduces Night Courts to expedite justice11 minutes ago
-
President directs steps to ensure food security amid floods11 minutes ago
-
Experts emphasis awareness on importance of mental health in life11 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until Oct 711 minutes ago
-
President condoles martyrdom of Major Adnan Aslam11 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of flood risk amid heavy rains in Sindh, Balochistan11 minutes ago