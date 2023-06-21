UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Cross Arguments In Toshakhana Case

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 08:38 PM

IHC seeks cross arguments in toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought cross-arguments from lawyers in a petitions challenging indictment of PTI chairman Imran Khan in toshakhana criminal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought cross-arguments from lawyers in a petitions challenging indictment of PTI chairman Imran Khan in toshakhana criminal case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by deposed prime minister Imran Khan against the proceeding of trial court in the said matter.

At the outset of the hearing, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said that the law of limitations couldn't be applied in criminal cases. He said that any citizen could file a complaint within 120 days.

He said that the petitioner had been holding the office of prime minister and he was accused of hiding assets.

The lawyer said that the courts decisions mentioned by the petitioner's counsel were of different nature.

He said that the case was filed through the District Election Commissioner and he was representing ECP here and in trial court. The case was lodged on the basis of a decision of ECP, he said. He also rejected the objection of Imran Khan's lawyer that the case was filed against the procedure.

He prayed the court to dismiss the petition of Imran Khan and concluded his arguments. After this, the court sought cross-arguments from the counsel of PTI's chief and adjourned the case till Friday.

