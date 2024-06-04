Open Menu

IHC Seeks Date To Hold Local Body Elections In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 11:54 PM

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a date within seven days to hold local body elections in the federal capital, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a date within seven days to hold local body elections in the Federal capital, Islamabad.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the petition against the notices of collection of property tax at new rates on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the court emphatically stated that it would issue contempt of court notices to all respondents if a date for local body elections was not provided.

Suspending the notice of new property tax, the court said that new taxes worth billions of rupees were imposed without a local government.

The court also expressed displeasure over the use of MCI's funds by CDA without any authority. The court suspended the notice of new taxes and directed the petitioners to submit tax as per the previous tax rate, clarifying that new taxes would be imposed after the local government is established.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Contempt Of Court Local Body Elections Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

24 minutes ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

35 minutes ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

35 minutes ago
 South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing f ..

South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

42 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, wea ..

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone

42 minutes ago
 PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

42 minutes ago
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Em ..

ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union

42 minutes ago
 FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

42 minutes ago
 18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling de ..

18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens

42 minutes ago
 ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition

ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition

42 minutes ago
 AJK environment minister seeks collective role of ..

AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..

1 hour ago
 AJK determined to improve the standard of living o ..

AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area po ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan