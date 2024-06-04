IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a date within seven days to hold local body elections in the federal capital, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a date within seven days to hold local body elections in the Federal capital, Islamabad.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the petition against the notices of collection of property tax at new rates on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the court emphatically stated that it would issue contempt of court notices to all respondents if a date for local body elections was not provided.

Suspending the notice of new property tax, the court said that new taxes worth billions of rupees were imposed without a local government.

The court also expressed displeasure over the use of MCI's funds by CDA without any authority. The court suspended the notice of new taxes and directed the petitioners to submit tax as per the previous tax rate, clarifying that new taxes would be imposed after the local government is established.