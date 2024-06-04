IHC Seeks Date To Hold Local Body Elections In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 11:54 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a date within seven days to hold local body elections in the federal capital, Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a date within seven days to hold local body elections in the Federal capital, Islamabad.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the petition against the notices of collection of property tax at new rates on Tuesday.
During the hearing, the court emphatically stated that it would issue contempt of court notices to all respondents if a date for local body elections was not provided.
Suspending the notice of new property tax, the court said that new taxes worth billions of rupees were imposed without a local government.
The court also expressed displeasure over the use of MCI's funds by CDA without any authority. The court suspended the notice of new taxes and directed the petitioners to submit tax as per the previous tax rate, clarifying that new taxes would be imposed after the local government is established.
Recent Stories
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens
ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..
AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area po ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP24 minutes ago
-
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan42 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone42 minutes ago
-
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal42 minutes ago
-
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens42 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition42 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case1 hour ago
-
IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat1 hour ago
-
Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC1 hour ago
-
Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti1 hour ago
-
IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s application1 hour ago
-
Students submit House Job training application for six months1 hour ago