IHC seeks degrees' record of MPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought record of degrees of member Punjab Assembly Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dareshak in a petition challenging his qualification as MPA.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court was not serving notices to respondents at this stage instead it was seeking degrees' record first.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a citizen Sherdil Gorchani challenging the qualification of MPA under Article 61 and 62 of the constitution.

The petitioner's lawyer Yaqoob Mastoi adopted the stance that the member provincial assembly Dareshak had submitted false information about his educational degrees in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) along with his nomination papers during elections 2018. The petitioner had named secretary Punjab Assembly, ECP and others as respondents in the case.

The court adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks with above instructions.