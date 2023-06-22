Open Menu

IHC Seeks Detail Of Cases Against Sheikh Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IHC seeks detail of cases against Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought details from the Islamabad Police of the cases registered against former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the IHC heard the case filed by the Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The petitioner's lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Advocate, argued that the police had tortured the servants of his client during raid at his house and also seized two vehicles.

He prayed to the court to seek details of first information reports (FIRs) registered by the Capital Police against his client and also grant him protective bail.

The court, after hearing the arguments, served notices to the Inspector General of Police Islamabad and Station House Officer of Kohsar Police Station to provide details of the cases and adjourned the case till June 27.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Interior Minister Police Station Vehicles Abdul Razzaq June Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

7 minutes ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

52 minutes ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

1 hour ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

17 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan