IHC seeks detail of cases against Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought details from the Islamabad Police of the cases registered against former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the IHC heard the case filed by the Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The petitioner's lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Advocate, argued that the police had tortured the servants of his client during raid at his house and also seized two vehicles.

He prayed to the court to seek details of first information reports (FIRs) registered by the Capital Police against his client and also grant him protective bail.

The court, after hearing the arguments, served notices to the Inspector General of Police Islamabad and Station House Officer of Kohsar Police Station to provide details of the cases and adjourned the case till June 27.