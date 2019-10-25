IHC seeks detailed medical report of Nawaz till Tuesday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday adjourned hearing till Tuesday on bail pleas of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday adjourned hearing till Tuesday on bail pleas of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

The doctors informed the bench that a five-day cycle of treatment of Nawaz Sharif would be concluded on Monday, after this a detailed medical report could be produced before court.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on petition filed by PMLN' President Shehbaz Sharif seeking suspension of imprisonment sentence of Nawaz Sharif.

During course of proceeding, petitioner's lawyer Khawaja Harris said that Nawaz was suffering from multiple diseases and currently in critical condition.

He said that they wanted the treatment of former prime minister from the doctors of their consent.

Kot Lakhpat Jail' s superintendent and Nawaz 's doctors also appeared before the bench and apprised it regarding the health situation of accused.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif also moved a petition to become party in this case.

The court summoned detained analysis report of Nawaz Sharif and adjourned the case till next hearing.