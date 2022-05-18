IHC seeks detailed report from CIoED regarding missing persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought detailed report from Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CIoED) regarding its performance and SOPs to address the missing persons' matters.

The court asked the commission to also tell that how it was constituted, what the TORs were and how these were implemented.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the recovery of missing journalist Muddasir Naro and other missing citizens.

The court said it wanted to decide these petitions as early as possible. Since the cases were pending the state seemed disconnected with the matter while the victim families had been protesting, it added.

The court observed that the matter was sent to cabinet but nothing availed. During hearing, the representative of defence of human rights Aman Masood Janjua prayed the court to terminate the commission and adopted the stance that it had issued production orders against 200 people but nothing availed.

Faisal Saddiqi Advocate said that the commission was formed under 1956 Act but it was given no powers. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 25, with above instructions.